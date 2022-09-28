Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Swindon's Dawid Lampart racing during the team's league-winning 2019 season

Speedway racing will never return to Swindon's Abbey Stadium after 73 years, Swindon Speedway have confirmed.

The team, who were the SGB Premiership champions in 2017 and 2019, will also not compete in the coming 2023 season.

The Robins last raced three years ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic and building work to Abbey Stadium, which doubles as a greyhound track.

Discussions are being had with investors about building a new motorsports stadium within Swindon.

"The club has concluded that with the prevailing financial climate, the uncertainty over the long-term future of greyhound racing and the inability to operate additional events, Speedway racing cannot achieve anything like a break-even financial position, short or long term," a Swindon Speedway statement said.

"However, these recent discussions have revealed a keenness from a number of potential investors to create a new motor sport stadium within the environs of greater Swindon.

"It is the intention that the site would be a new build, in an environment which would allow regular use of a stadium specifically for motorsports. Speedway would form an integral part of this plan."

Swindon Speedway have raced at Abbey Stadium since its construction in 1949.

The team had hoped to be back racing this season. However delays to the stadium works brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic prevented them from doing so and were further compounded by the track having to remain open for greyhound racing while the new grandstand was built.