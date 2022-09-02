Last updated on .From the section Speedway

"I think we're building something special," says Peter Schroeck, of the Oxford Cheetahs management team

The Oxford Cheetahs management team believe the future is bright following speedway's return to the city.

This year marked the first time motorbikes were back racing around Sandy Lane in 15 years, after the original team folded in 2007.

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster," said Peter Schroeck, who is part of the club's management team.

"Overall it's been a successful season and we're now focusing on 2023 - the Cheetahs are here for the long run."

The Oxford team - who compete in British Speedway's second division, the SGB Championship - ended their regeneration campaign with 18 points from 30 races, putting the play-offs out of reach. For comparison, the top three teams - including local rivals Poole Pirates - scored 39, or more, points.

Despite missing out on post-season racing and being eliminated from the Knockout Cup in the first round, the Cheetahs showed their class on the track with improved performances in the Jubilee League competition.

The management team say the support they've received from the local community has helped motivate the riders.

"It's been quite amazing how many people have been coming to meets," Schroeck added to BBC Radio Oxford.

"Fifteen years ago when this place closed, no-one thought the sport would come back, but I think we have a feel-good factor about the place.

"There's a need for speedway in Oxford."

Oxford Cheetahs say the support from the local community following their 15-year hiatus has been nothing short of "amazing"

Oxford's return has been a success story in a sport that has fallen on hard times recently, with the collapse of high-profile clubs like Coventry, Eastbourne, Newcastle and Swindon.

Team captain Scott Nicholls and his Californian team-mate Dillon Ruml have both said they are keen to return to Sandy Lane in 2023, and it will be up to the Cheetahs front office to try to secure their services.

"I think we're building something special for the future," says Schroeck.

"We're all pulling together in the same direction and it's really fun here - so long may it last."

'Future looks very bright for 2023'

Analysis - BBC Radio Oxford's Cheetahs commentator Marcos Young

The roar of speedway bikes had not been heard for 15 years in Oxford, when the news came that the stadium would welcome back the sport in April 2022.

I had previously walked a track populated by weeds, in the company of former Oxford star from the seventies, Norwegian rider Dag Lovaas.

Would the crowds return after such an absence? The answer was yes, with attendances of 2,000 - and a bumper 3,000 for the hosting of the Championship pairs.

Led by their famous captain Scott Nicholls, Australian Aaron Summers and Californian Dillon Ruml, all soon established themselves as local heroes.

While the Cheetahs sadly failed to make the play-offs, the season will be remembered for their mascot, eight-year-old Chloe Davis, who rode her bike round the track before all the meetings, waving to the crowd.

As the months went by, so many improvements were visible at the stadium and the future looks very bright for Oxford speedway in 2023 with the strength of their youth side, the Chargers.