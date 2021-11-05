Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Poole's Australian veteran Rory Schlein ended his career in the UK with a title

Poole Pirates have won Speedway's SGB Championship after beating Glasgow Tigers 96-84 on aggregate.

The Dorset side trailed their Scottish opponents by 10 points after the first leg in Glasgow on Tuesday evening.

But a 56-34 win at Wimborne Road saw them take the title as Rory Schlein and Danny King each returned scores of 11+1 to take the title in British Speedway's second tier of competition.

The win adds to the Knockout Cup title they won last week.

It capped an excellent the first season back in action for the Dorset side after the 2020 season was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been a long year. With all the restrictions we were under at the start I didn't think we'd ever get to this point," Pirates promoter Danny Ford told BBC Radio Solent.

"To be here now in November is crazy, it's been one hell of a year but nights like this make it all worth it.

"This team has been so special, truly surpassed our expectations. Just getting one piece of silverware would be great but we've done the double which won't sink in for a while for me."