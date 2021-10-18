Last updated on .From the section Speedway

Tom Brennan, Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley (kneeling at front) led Great Britain to victory against Poland

Great Britain claimed a first world title since 1989 as they beat Poland in a dramatic Speedway of Nations Grand Final in Manchester.

Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan led the hosts to a 5-4 victory and overcame the loss of Tai Woffinden who was injured in a crash on Saturday.

Belle Vue rider Bewley duly stepped in on his home track alongside Lambert as the pair finished second and third.

That gave Great Britain the five points they needed to claim victory.

Triple world champion Woffinden damaged his medial cruciate knee ligament and his ribs after crashing in heat 18 of the qualifying finals on Saturday.

Great Britain had earlier come through a 6-3 race-off victory against Denmark to reach the grand final.

Despite Bewley trailing at the back after the first lap of the final, he and Lambert managed to see off the challenge from Poland pair Maciej Janowski and Bartosz Zmarzlik - who crashed out on the opening lap - in front of a sold-out crowd.

Lambert dedicated the win to the injured Woffinden after a dramatic conclusion.

"We have had a hard weekend with Tai getting injured," he said. "But obviously we had a strong guy to come into the team in Dan.

"I was born in 1998. It's the first time in my lifetime that I have seen Great Britain as world champions, apart from Tai being a world champion as an individual.

"It's a great feeling and I'm going to treasure this gold medal for as long as I live.

"We did it with such a young team as well. Me and Dan went out and did the business in the last race at such a high level against the two best Poles in the world.

"It's such a great feeling for us and also GB. I'm very, very proud of everyone involved."