Dawid Lampart competing for Swindon Speedway in 2019 when they became the SGB Premiership champions

Swindon Speedway will not compete in the 2022 SGB Premiership, making it a third year of no competition.

The Robins have been unable to commit to racing next season while building work is ongoing at their Abbey Stadium.

The 2020 SGB Premiership was cancelled because of Covid-19 while the club did not compete this year due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, as well as the stadium works.

Swindon were the league champions in 2017 and 2019, when they last raced.

"The problem is, as any speedway supporter knows, we have to pick the team, we have to get the track prepared. We have to get all sorts of significant costs made now, before the start of the season," Steve Park, director of Swindon Speedway, told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"Against a backdrop that means we may not be able to start, we could be putting teams together, committing to riders, then saying to them in March 'well sorry you haven't got a job because XYZ, and you won't be able to race'. That itself is unfair.

Swindon's Abbey Stadium, which doubles as a greyhound track, is having "significant" building work done, including a new grandstand being built.

The club had hoped to be back racing next year but cited delays to the work caused by the pandemic, as well as the fact that the old stadium must remain open for greyhound racing while the new one is built.

"Unfortunately, speedway can't exist without the greyhound stadium because we lack the television revenues that allow the greyhound stadium to run without spectators," Park continued.

"Stadia UK (operators of the stadium) have been operating with minimal crowds and support - with revenues being significantly reduced, they're expected to invest in and build a new stadium.

"It's an extremely tough decision for them, they're trying to keep their sport alive."