The start of the 2020 speedway season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 British speedway season has been cancelled because of the ongoing effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 season was suspended in March, before it had got under way, as a result of the pandemic.

It had been hoped that a shortened season might still happen.

But the latest government guidelines issued last week, regarding spectators not being allowed back until at least October, have led to speedway authorities writing off the season.

A statement issued by British Speedway said: "It can now be confirmed with great reluctance and disappointment that professional league speedway in the UK has been cancelled for 2020.

"This news comes following the announcements made by prime minister Boris Johnson last Friday which stated October as the target date for crowds to return to sporting stadia. This does not give enough time for a full season of league racing to be staged.

"In the meantime work will continue on the grassroots level of the sport and clubs have been invited to gain the necessary permission from their local council to stage some form of racing before the end of October."