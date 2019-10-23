Speedway: Glasgow Tigers miss out on first title since 2011

Glasgow Tigers
Glasgow Tigers won the second leg 50-40 but could not overturn the deficit

Glasgow Tigers have missed out on a first league title since 2011 after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit against Leicester Lions.

Tigers won 50-40 at Ashfield on Tuesday, but failed to overturn their visitors' 12-point lead from Saturday's first meeting, losing 91-89 overall.

Engine and equipment failures cost them, as did three exclusions due to falls or crashes.

"It's just one of those nights," said rider Claus Vissing.

"We were here to win a gold and it didn't happen, and Leicester were here to lose the gold and they managed to keep it.

"It would've helped if we'd come away with a six or eight-point loss at Leicester but that's the way it goes."

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you