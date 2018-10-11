Poole Pirates: Speedway owner puts team up for sale after 10th British league title

Poole Pirates won their eighth British league title in 15 years under club owner and promoter Matt Ford (far left)

Poole Pirates owner Matt Ford has put the team up for sale despite them winning their 10th league title.

Pirates beat King's Lynn Stars 92-88 on aggregate after the second leg of the Premiership final on Wednesday.

They were indebted to a 16-point lead from Monday's first leg at Poole after King's Lynn won 51-39 on the night.

"This has been quite brilliant," Ford told BBC Radio Solent. "I've done 20 years at the club and my wife and I are looking at other options in business."

"It's a great club," he added. "It's well run and it makes a profit, which is unusual in any form of sport.

"I can't say at the moment that anyone has knocked on my door wanting to take over.

"I feel it would be best run by a consortium so I just hope my phone rings now."

Pirates struggled early on this season and were bottom of the table in July, but stormed back to be crowned league champions by October.

"I didn't think it was going to be our year, but the boys have turned it around," Ford said. "I'd love to come back in the future and support the club as a fan instead."