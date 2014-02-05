Speedway: Swindon Robins sign youngster Darryl Ritchings

Swindon Robins in action

Swindon Robins have handed local teenager Darryl Ritchings the final place in their 2014 Elite League team.

The 19-year-old, from Purton, comes in after Josh Bates, who the club had selected in the December draft for reserves, was released to join Premier League Sheffield.

Ritchings, a Swindon asset, will also be riding in the National League for King's Lynn.

"He's following in my footsteps," said Swindon team manager Alun Rossiter.

"I know what this opportunity means because I remember how it felt when I first signed for Swindon, my home club.

"I hope Darryl can pick up a few points for us along the way. I will work with him and we will support him as a club."

