Four-time world champion Mark Selby was playing his ninth match in nine days after reaching last week's British Open final

Defending champion Mark Selby is out of the English Open after a shock defeat by world number 104 Martin O'Donnell in the second round.

O'Donnell, 37, earned the most notable win of his career with a 4-2 success over the four-time world champion.

As he tried to force a decider, Selby missed a blue when trailing 59-39 and then offered his hand to concede it.

The 40-year-old was playing his second match of the day after beating China's Xing Zihao in the first round earlier.

It came just two days after the Englishman lost to Wales' Mark Williams in the British Open final.

"If anyone can dig out a result when he is tired, it's Mark. I took nothing for granted, kept my focus all the way through and tried to put pressure on him," O'Donnell said.

England's O'Donnell will play either Stephen Maguire or Louis Heathcote in the third round.

Elswehere, world champion Luca Brecel came close to completing a maximum break in the first frame of his 4-1 second-round win over England's Andy Hicks.

Belgium's Brecel knocked in the 15 reds and blacks but went in-off playing the final yellow while on course for a 147.

England's Judd Trump hit a break of 140 in the third frame of his 4-1 win over Scotland's Scott Donaldson, while Iran's Hossein Vafaei held his nerve with a break of 76 in the decider to see off Belgium's Julien Leclercq.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen swept aside Wu Yize 4-1, while former world champion John Higgins and Ding Junhui were among the other winners at the event in Essex.

