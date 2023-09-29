Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby is through to the semi-finals of the British Open for the first time in his career

Mark Selby is through to the British Open semi-finals after overcoming Jack Lisowski 5-4 in a thrilling contest in Cheltenham.

The four-time world champion lost the first two frames but won next three to take the lead, only to be twice pegged back to force a decider.

A break of 65 in a total of 103 finally saw Selby over the line and set up a semi-final with China's Xiao Guodong.

Mark Williams is also through after thrashing China's Fan Zhengyi 5-1.

The three-time world champion hit breaks of 138, 68, 61 and 109 to wrap up victory in just over an hour, finishing the match with a 97% pot success rate.

Welshman Williams will play Hossein Vafaei in the last four after the Iranian fought back from two frames down to beat China's He Guoqiang 5-2.

China's Xiao set up his last-four meeting with Selby by hitting four fifty breaks and a tournament-high 140 to beat England's Tom Ford 5-3.