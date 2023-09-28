Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Williams won the British Open title in 1997 and 2021

Mark Williams came from behind to beat Ding Junhui 4-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of the British Open in Cheltenham.

Three-time world champion Williams lost the first two frames against China's Ding, who posted a break of 123 in the second.

The Welshman won the the next four frames in a row and sealed his last-16 victory with a break of 93.

Williams, 48, will take on Fan Zhengyi of China on Friday.

Also on Thursday, four-time world champion Mark Selby overcame David Gilbert 4-3 in a match that finished after midnight at the Centaur.

Gilbert was trailing fellow Englishman Selby 61-59 in the deciding frame when his attempt to pot the black sent the white rolling down the table and into the bottom left-hand pocket.

In the last eight, Selby will face countryman Jack Lisowski, who beat Ireland's Fergal O'Brien 4-2.

European Masters champion Barry Hawkins failed to progress to the quarter-finals, defeated 4-3 by China's He Guoqiang.