British Open: Mark Williams beats Ding Junhui to reach quarter-finals
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Mark Williams came from behind to beat Ding Junhui 4-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of the British Open in Cheltenham.
Three-time world champion Williams lost the first two frames against China's Ding, who posted a break of 123 in the second.
The Welshman won the the next four frames in a row and sealed his last-16 victory with a break of 93.
Williams, 48, will take on Fan Zhengyi of China on Friday.
Also on Thursday, four-time world champion Mark Selby overcame David Gilbert 4-3 in a match that finished after midnight at the Centaur.
Gilbert was trailing fellow Englishman Selby 61-59 in the deciding frame when his attempt to pot the black sent the white rolling down the table and into the bottom left-hand pocket.
In the last eight, Selby will face countryman Jack Lisowski, who beat Ireland's Fergal O'Brien 4-2.
European Masters champion Barry Hawkins failed to progress to the quarter-finals, defeated 4-3 by China's He Guoqiang.
- From fast-growing food to life-saving rice: Is genetic modification a good solution?
- What is Rosie Holt's perfect pub like? The 'fake MP' pops into Landlord Robbie Knox's mystical pub to create her ideal drinking hole