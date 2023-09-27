Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robbie Williams also beat John Higgins at the 2020 German Masters

John Higgins and Mark Allen are the latest big names to be knocked out of the British Open in Cheltenham.

Four-time winner Higgins lost 4-1 to Robbie Williams, while third seed Allen was well beaten 4-0 by Kyren Wilson in the second round.

The duo join the likes of Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Luca Brecel in exiting the competition early.

"It was nice that I could prove to myself I could do it on the big stage," said world number 47 Williams.

"John is such a classy player, one of the best players of all time. So you have to celebrate these little victories when you can."

There was another shock in the evening session when India's Ishpreet Singh Chadha, ranked 104 in the world, knocked out former world champion Stuart Bingham 4-2.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby survived a scare as he recovered from two frames down to beat Chinese world number 52 Tian Pengfei 4-2.

Mark Williams also came from behind to beat Gary Wilson 4-2, while Hossein Vafaei booked his place in the next round with a 4-2 win over Yuan Sijun.