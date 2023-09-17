Last updated on .From the section Snooker

O'Sullivan was winning his fifth Shanghai Masters title

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the Shanghai Masters for the fourth successive time with an 11-9 win over Luca Brecel.

The 47-year-old Englishman trailed 4-3 at one stage before clinching three consecutive frames against the Belgian world champion.

Breaks of 143 and 120 took O'Sullivan to the brink of victory and he held on despite a late rally from his opponent.

It was the seven-time world champion's 18th successive match victory in the Chinese city.

This was the first World Snooker Tour event held in mainland China since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

O'Sullivan picked up where he left off, clinching the title for a fifth time overall after victories in 2009, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

