Luca Brecel beat Neil Robertson for the first time after three defeats

World champion Luca Brecel beat Neil Robertson 10-7 to set up a Shanghai Masters final against Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The Belgian took the first three frames and could not be pegged back as he earned a first win over the Australian.

Brecel hit six 50-plus breaks, including one of 123 in the 14th frame.

He will now seek another victory over Englishman O'Sullivan on Sunday, after beating him in the quarter-finals on the way to his world title.

On Saturday, Brecel clinched the final two frames after squandering chances that allowed Robertson to close at 8-7.

The 28-year-old will hope for greater consistency as he takes on the world number one in the final for the top prize of £210,000.

