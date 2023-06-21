Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Zhao Xintong (pictured) won the UK Championship in 2021, with Yan Bingtao claiming the Masters the same year

Five players have received increased bans from Chinese authorities for their involvement in snooker match-fixing.

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao, 23, and ex-UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong, 26, are among those handed harsher punishments by the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association.

Bingtao will be prevented from returning to the World Snooker Tour for seven and a half years, despite initially receiving a five-year ban.

Xintong is suspended until July 2025.

Lu Ning's ban has been extended to eight years, Bai Langning's to four years and Zhang Jiankang's to four years and five months.

The governing body has also backed lifetime bans handed to Liang Wenbo and Li Hang by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

A total of 10 Chinese players were given suspensions this month for their parts in match-fixing.

The allegations against them include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing matches.

All 10 players had until 20 June to appeal against the decisions.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said this month it had been a "very complex case".

"It has been heartbreaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA conduct regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players," he said.

"This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

"I am pleased that the commission found that they did not see from the present case any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker.

"The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today's outcome sends out a clear message that match-fixing will not be tolerated in snooker."