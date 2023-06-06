Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Li Hang (pictured) and Liang Wenbo have to pay £43,000 costs each as well as their lifetime bans

Chinese players Liang Wenbo and Li Hang have received lifetime bans for match-fixing in snooker's biggest corruption scandal.

A total of 10 players, all from China, have been disciplined by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match.

Yan Bingtao, the 2021 Masters champion, has been banned for five years until 11 December 2027, and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong must serve a 20-month suspension that ends on 1 September 2024.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "This has been a very complex case. It has been heart-breaking to see some young talented players fall foul of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations through pressure exerted by two senior players.

"This behaviour has been recognised as wholly unacceptable by the imposition of two lifetime bans from participating in recognised snooker in any way.

"I am pleased that the commission found that they did not see from the present case any evidence of a wider culture of wrongdoing in snooker.

"The WPBSA will continue its strong stance against those who try to manipulate sport and today's outcome sends out a clear message that match fixing will not be tolerated in snooker."

