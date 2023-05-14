Women's world number one Reanne Evans regains two-year professional World Snooker Tour card
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Women's world number one Reanne Evans has regained her place on the World Snooker Tour for the next two years despite defeat in the British Open final.
Evans was beaten 4-3 by China's Bai Yulu at the tournament in Walsall, but her nearest rival, Hong Kong's Ng On Yee, was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.
That meant Evans, 37, regained her status at the top of the World Women's Snooker Tour.
She was awarded a two-year card to play on the main WST circuit.
In 2021, Evans and Ng turned professional following two-year long invitational tour cards, which have just expired.
There were two WST spots up for grabs this season, with Thailand's Baipat Siripaporn having been awarded the first of those for winning the World Women's Championship in March.
