Mark Allen won the UK Championship last November after trailing Ding Junhui 6-1 in the final

Mark Allen has won the World Snooker Tour's Player of the Year award for the first time after winning three tournaments in the 2022-23 season.

The world number three won the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix.

The 37-year-old also picked up the Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year awards.

"Very happy to have won this award. Thanks to everyone who voted for me," the Antrim player said on Twitter.

"Will do my best to keep going into next season and beyond."

The Performance of the Year category was won by Luca Brecel following his 18-15 win over Mark Selby in the World Championship final.