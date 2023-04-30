Close menu

World Snooker Championship 147: Mark Selby records first ever maximum break in final

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments37

Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Selby created history as he became the first player ever to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final.

The four-time world champion's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, compiled by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

Selby is the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the Sheffield venue.

There have been 14 in total at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry making three each.

Kyren Wilson also made a 147 earlier in the tournament during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.

Selby now looks set to share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by kpg78, today at 22:25

    Pure class from Mark who already has nothing to prove to anybody 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Gwazz, today at 22:24

    Likw him or not Selby is a great player

  • Comment posted by Forza Scuderia Ferrari, today at 22:24

    That silences the people who call Selby dull and ‘killing the sport’ completely 😂😂😂.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 22:24

    Selby is so boring - he’s ruining this final with his pathetic so called safety shots that just bore the opposition and the crowd into submission. No wonder there are so many empty seats in the stadium. It was better when the protesters were the - at least it was interesting no wonder it’s not on TV anymore. AWFUL!

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 22:24

    Don't care, will never watch him play, he's absolutely horrific and the worst thing ever to happen to the sport. Si Vs Luca was the final as far as I'm concerned.

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:23

    no Christmas card from Kyren Wilson this year then , just cost him £27,500

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 22:23

    Don't kid yourselves Selby haters. Guy can play. It isn't all scrappy, gritty stuff. You dont win 4 (so far) world championships without being able to score heavily. Well done Mark. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's session. May the best man win!

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 22:22

    Excellent stuff. And what a final, will be tense tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:22

    Grit, bottle, talent, class & humour he’s got it all. Brilliant for Brendan to ref such a special moment in his last final. Tomorrow will be an absolute treat!

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 22:22

    One of the greatest players. I've seen him play live and he's not like you see on TV. He's just as good of course, but also very entertaining.
    They call him the Jester for a reason!

    • Reply posted by Roy, today at 22:25

      Roy replied:
      They call him the jester cos it rhymes with Leicester.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 22:22

    But he's boring, killing the sport ‐ say all the armchair experts...

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:22

    🐌

  • Comment posted by fame, today at 22:21

    Hendry tipped Selby to win the most world titles and he probably will do it as he is still young.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 22:21

    Thought he was dull and bad for the game? Armchairs at it again.

  • Comment posted by Run5Life, today at 22:21

    He is an amazing talented phenomenal player but, argghhh, so hard to watch!! Well done!

  • Comment posted by Not real RO, today at 22:20

    Amazing too watch..well done Mark !!!

  • Comment posted by Arsenalwillwintheleaguemarkmywords, today at 22:17

    And people complain about his style of play?
    He's a phenomenal talent

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 22:23

      S Jake replied:
      People will always complain about something.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Person, today at 22:17

    Well done!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:17

    Absolutely amazing stuff. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Barley, today at 22:16

    The most boring player in the history of the game.

    • Reply posted by s1m986, today at 22:19

      s1m986 replied:
      147. Ever had one? Ever had one in world final??

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport