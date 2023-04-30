Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Selby created history as he became the first player ever to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final.

The four-time world champion's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, compiled by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

Selby is the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the Sheffield venue.

There have been 14 in total at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry making three each.

Kyren Wilson also made a 147 earlier in the tournament during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.

Selby now looks set to share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.

