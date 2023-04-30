Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby created history as he became the first player to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final.

But the four-time world champion trails Luca Brecel 9-8 going into Monday's last day of action.

"The atmosphere when I potted that final black was electric. It is incredible. Just to make a 147 here is hard enough," said 39-year-old Selby.

"I always thought that if I got in that position I would be shaking like a leaf. It was amazing how calm I felt."

Selby's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, compiled by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

The Englishman is the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the Sheffield venue - Kyren Wilson also made a 147 earlier in the tournament.

There have been 14 maximums in total at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry making three each.

Wilson's 147 came during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.

Selby now looks set to share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.

How Selby achieved snooker perfection

Selby's special effort arrived in the 16th frame of the match, with the Englishman coming to the table after Brecel had left a red hanging in the jaws of the bottom corner pocket.

As excitement built he went on to superbly pot a difficult final red with the rest to clear all 15 reds, all accompanied by blacks, before dispatching the colours.

It prompted joyous scenes as the fans inside the auditorium erupted and Brecel came over to warmly embrace his opponent.

