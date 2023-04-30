Close menu

World Snooker Championship 147: Mark Selby makes first maximum in final but trails Luca Brecel

Snooker

Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Mark Selby created history as he became the first player to make a maximum 147 break in a World Championship final.

But the four-time world champion trails Luca Brecel 9-8 going into Monday's last day of action.

"The atmosphere when I potted that final black was electric. It is incredible. Just to make a 147 here is hard enough," said 39-year-old Selby.

"I always thought that if I got in that position I would be shaking like a leaf. It was amazing how calm I felt."

Selby's feat comes 40 years on from the first ever maximum at the Crucible, compiled by Cliff Thorburn in 1983.

The Englishman is the 10th player to achieve a total clearance at the Sheffield venue - Kyren Wilson also made a 147 earlier in the tournament.

There have been 14 maximums in total at the Crucible with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry making three each.

Wilson's 147 came during his 10-5 first-round win against Ryan Day.

Selby now looks set to share with him an additional £55,000 in prize money, with £40,000 on offer for a 147 and £15,000 for the tournament's highest break.

How Selby achieved snooker perfection

Selby's special effort arrived in the 16th frame of the match, with the Englishman coming to the table after Brecel had left a red hanging in the jaws of the bottom corner pocket.

As excitement built he went on to superbly pot a difficult final red with the rest to clear all 15 reds, all accompanied by blacks, before dispatching the colours.

It prompted joyous scenes as the fans inside the auditorium erupted and Brecel came over to warmly embrace his opponent.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by Arsenalwillwintheleaguemarkmywords, today at 22:17

    And people complain about his style of play?
    He's a phenomenal talent

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 22:23

      S Jake replied:
      People will always complain about something.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 22:16

    One of the all-time greats of the sport without question.

  • Comment posted by Neilinabbey, today at 22:33

    The 147 was brilliant but perhaps more significant was Selby retaining sufficient concentration to win the following frame, which really bodes well for him tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 23:04

      chris replied:
      Yup. If he goes in 10-7 down all the momentum from the 147 is popped. Now Brecel can feel him breathing down his neck.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 22:23

    Don't kid yourselves Selby haters. Guy can play. It isn't all scrappy, gritty stuff. You dont win 4 (so far) world championships without being able to score heavily. Well done Mark. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's session. May the best man win!

    • Reply posted by Rednez67, today at 22:33

      Rednez67 replied:
      He is a very good player. Just deadly dull. If he was playing in my front garden I'd close the curtains.

  • Comment posted by kpg78, today at 22:25

    Pure class from Mark who already has nothing to prove to anybody 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 22:22

    Grit, bottle, talent, class & humour he’s got it all. Brilliant for Brendan to ref such a special moment in his last final. Tomorrow will be an absolute treat!

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 22:23

    no Christmas card from Kyren Wilson this year then , just cost him £27,500

    • Reply posted by 6EddieTheHead9, today at 22:34

      6EddieTheHead9 replied:
      They'll share the 40k too?

  • Comment posted by s1m986, today at 22:15

    Legend!

  • Comment posted by jenny, today at 22:29

    All those Selby haters from the semi final should bow their heads in shame. Selby plays the game to win, whether it's a tactical battle as with Mark Allen, ( It takes two to turn a game into a safety battle) or as today, if the balls are their to be potted he is as brave and as food as anyone out there. Well done Mark on the come back, great final, good luck to both players, fantastic to watch.

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 22:55

      HadMySay replied:
      Food for thought?

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:17

    Absolutely amazing stuff. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Person, today at 22:17

    Well done!

  • Comment posted by PortersBar, today at 22:16

    Congrats to Selby then

  • Comment posted by stan000, today at 22:36

    Interesting fact it’s the first 147 in a final after all these years and players👍

  • Comment posted by dante dicarlo, today at 22:33

    People slate Selby for being boring, but he can often be an incredibly heavy scorer. One year he made about 14 centuries at the crucible which few players have ever topped. But if he's not playing well, he will slow the game down a lot and torture his opponents. But Neil Robertson is the same, yet he never gets any of the same flak for it.

    • Reply posted by sportingfanrobert, today at 22:58

      sportingfanrobert replied:
      He is still boring and he may deliberately slow down his play if he is losing.

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 22:30

    Wow ! Just watched this evening's session, amazing snooker from both of them. Selby's 147 was incredible and it was also impressive that he could refocus to win that last frame. Luca Brecel is a joy to watch. I still fancy him to win it tomorrow, just needs a fast start in the afternoon session. Hats off to both players.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 22:32

      Bigpad replied:
      Selby back as favourite now, I'd say

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 22:22

    Excellent stuff. And what a final, will be tense tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 22:37

    Perfect two sessions of snooker, this is set up to be one of the all time classic finals.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 22:21

    Thought he was dull and bad for the game? Armchairs at it again.

    • Reply posted by Disquieted, today at 22:35

      Disquieted replied:
      Those who don't appreciate Selby don't understand the game. It doesn't all have to be slap, bang, wallop.
      But we're living in the days of instant gratification, The Hundred, penalty shootouts instead of replays and sprint Formula 1 races.
      Gimme my fix!

  • Comment posted by Matt Hancox Crocodile Tiers, today at 22:27

    The Selby haters will probably turn in early after that break. He may play attritional snooker, but there’s no doubt the man has crafted himself into an absolute snooker machine during his long career. Still, he remains behind in the match, and I’m certain he will consider this achievement virtually meaningless if he goes on to receive the runner-up cheque.

  • Comment posted by Chris McDaid, today at 22:47

    And people complain he's boring! Well
    Played Mark!!

