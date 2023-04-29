Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel had never won a match at the Crucible until this year

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Luca Brecel won 11 frames in a row during the greatest-ever Crucible comeback as he beat Si Jiahui 17-15 to reach the World Championship final.

It was an astonishing display from Belgium's Brecel, who trailed 14-5 at one point on Friday.

Having resumed 14-10 down on Saturday he compiled breaks of 70, 81 and 73 as he completed a remarkable turnaround.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby leads Mark Allen 11-10 in the other semi-final.

Brecel stunned seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals by rattling off seven unanswered frames to come from 10-6 down to progress 13-10.

However, after being out of sorts in the opening two sessions which Chinese debutant Si had dominated, this revival was every bit as remarkable with only two players - Ken Doherty in the 2003 final and Dennis Taylor in his epic 18-17 black-ball final triumph over Steve Davis - having previously overturned eight-frame deficits to win at the Crucible.

Brecel had not even won a match in his five previous visits to Sheffield before this year, despite becoming the youngest-ever player to compete in the tournament in 2012 as a 17-year-old.

Cheered on by his friends and girlfriend, who arrived from Belgium on Friday, he racked up 916 points to Si's 179 between the 20th and 30th frames of the match.

It was a heartbreaking ending to Si's tournament, with his fearless attacking style and unflappable disposition en route to the last four earning him a multitude of admirers.

The 20-year-old, who will climb from 80th to 36th in the world rankings, was a relative unknown when the tournament got under way 14 days ago but can take great satisfaction from making a lasting impression on the sport's greatest stage

Si was not even on the professional circuit 12 months ago, with his best performance prior to this coming with a quarter-final appearance at the European Masters.

But his temperament and ability to handle pressure was given its sternest examination as a barrage of Brecel pots saw the 2021 Scottish Open and 2022 Championship League winner take five consecutive frames on Friday evening to cut his lead - before he continued his fightback on Saturday.

Analysis - Brecel displayed 'tremendous grit'

1991 world champion John Parrott on BBC Two

It was nothing more than Luca deserved after sitting in his chair 14-5 down. You can feel very sorry for yourself but he dug in and showed tremendous grit as well as his natural talent.

To be that fluent, make those breaks and then cut that red in the final frame into the corner - he will remember that for the rest of his life.

It turned out to be one match too far for Si. I had never seen him hit a ball before this tournament but I've been very impressed.

He is clever, his match-play is of a high quality and he is fearless. He is going to have a very big career.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.