Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Si Jiahui is aiming to become the youngest Crucible finalist ever

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Si Jiahui produced a dominant display to extend his lead over Luca Brecel to 11-5 in the World Championship semi-final in Sheffield.

Leading 5-3 overnight, the Chinese qualifier took control with breaks of 52, 89, 58 and a wonderful 122 as he won four of the first five frames.

A stunned Brecel made just one half-century break as he struggled.

Si, 20, left the auditorium to a standing ovation as he rounded off the session with runs of 55 and 71.

It proved a frustrating session for Brecel, 28, who was told to calm down by referee Rob Spencer for swiping the white off the table with his cue when conceding the opening frame of the morning.

The Belgian's surprising reaction came after his opponent navigated his way out of a snooker on the green, fortuitously leaving Brecel snookered by the jaw of the right corner pocket.

But Si remained completely unruffled throughout and repeatedly punished any minor lapses from Brecel with an assuredness that belied his years.

The qualifier, who was spoken of his own "surprise" at reaching this stage of the tournament at his first attempt, would rise from 80th to fifth in the world rankings if he were to eclipse Stephen Hendry's long-standing record, set in 1990, as the youngest champion.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.