Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Si Jiahui is the youngest Crucible semi-finalist since 1996

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Si Jiahui opened up a 5-3 lead over Luca Brecel in an enthralling start to their World Championship semi-final.

Brecel took the opener with a break of 50 but Si then took control with two century clearances and a run of 97 as he reeled off four frames in a row.

Belgium's Brecel countered with runs of 72 and 69 but saw China's Si pinch the final frame on the black.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby gets his last-four meeting with Mark Allen under way at 19:00 BST.

A year ago Si was not even on the professional tour and as a debutant he had to win three qualifying matches to reach the Crucible - playing 113 frames to Brecel's 66 on his way to the last four.

The world number 80 is also the lowest ranked player to ever reach this stage of the tournament, although Welshman Terry Griffiths won it as an unranked qualifier at the first attempt in 1979.

Yet the 20-year-old still made a formidable start, showing no trace of nerves or fatigue despite only clinching his last-four berth in a tense final-frame decider against Scotland's Anthony McGill late on Wednesday evening.

After watching Brecel rattle through the first frame, Si went to work, producing three superbly composed breaks of 125, 102 and 97 before showcasing his already impressive match-play to go 4-1 ahead.

Brecel, who infuriatingly for his supporters failed to capitalise on several early chances to turn those frames in his favour, responded excellently and looked poised to draw level but he failed to knock in a difficult long pink after a stunning pot on the blue, allowing his opponent to tidy up.

Analysis - 'Brecel won't be that worried'

Six-time world champion Steve Davis, speaking on BBC Two

What an entertaining session. Si could have had a bigger lead if he had kept the heat on his opponent.

But Luca won't be that worried because you know how well he can come out fighting from behind.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.