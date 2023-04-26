Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes ended by Luca Brecel in last eight

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at the Crucible

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments347

Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth World Championship title came to an end in the quarter-finals as Luca Brecel staged a superb fightback to win 13-10.

O'Sullivan, who equalled Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns last year, had led 6-2 and 10-6.

But he failed to win a single frame in the final session in Sheffield as Brecel reeled off seven on the trot.

The Belgian compiled breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seal a memorable victory and a place in the last four.

Brecel, 28, meets Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the semi-finals, with their match finely balanced at 8-8 heading into the final session at 19:00 BST.

Brecel's victory came in a remarkable finale that saw 39-time ranking-event winner O'Sullivan fail to win a frame in a session at the Crucible for the first time since his 17-11 loss to Graeme Dott in the 2006 semi-final.

Luca Brecel
Luca Brecel is the first player from mainland Europe to reach the World Championship semi-finals

"He played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him. He is such a dynamic player and he is full a talent," O'Sullivan told BBC Sport.

"Probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen. I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.

"If I'd have put up a bit more resistance maybe he wouldn't have played as well but you still have to pot the balls. I just wasn't playing well enough to have an impact on the game.

"If it was a boxing match they'd have stopped it very early because I was pinching frames and hanging on and it catches up with you at some point."

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

348 comments

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 16:30

    Good news that. Can enjoy now without idiots in the crowd shouting out

    Well played Luca.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 16:42

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      And the tournament just got a whole lot more watchable for everyone else!

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 16:28

    Luca Brecel won 7 in a row today...

    Most don't take 7 off Ronnie in the whole match!

    Very well played....

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 16:34

      wolsey41 replied:
      Well the 23 who have beaten him at the crucible have.

  • Comment posted by jackanape, today at 16:31

    Brecel did what he had to do, but O'Sullivan just handed it to him. Worst I've ever seen him play, mistakes galore, bizarre shot selection - just carried on from last night when he got away with it. Literally anyone would have beaten him today and I suspect once Brecel got level Ronnie had just had enough. Makes for an interesting Semi-final.

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 16:38

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Much as I hate people saying it's down to Ronnie playing badly, it was definitely a contributing factor for this match. He went into 'weird Ronnie mode' this afternoon. Never looked comfortable amongst the balls, missed colours off the spot, and played some utterly bizarre shots (that attempted safety on the red behind the yellow).

      Brecel was flying though!

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:31

    Whilst O'Sullivan had an off-day, full credit to Brecel - continuously took his chance when it was provided with impeccable breaks. Will be favourite in the Semi-Final - Has a real shot at winning - Final should he get there will be tough vs Selby / Higgins / Allen - All safety specialists who can grind.

    Sadly for some now O'Sullivan has gone out, they'll lose interest

    • Reply posted by BBC_Fan_04, today at 16:37

      BBC_Fan_04 replied:
      I'm in that category, anyone but Selby please. I can't bear a final with him in it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:28

    Body language was off since last night, seen it all before with Ronnie, didn't look up for it. Well played Luca, well deserved with 7 frames in a row.

    • Reply posted by Vihper, today at 16:33

      Vihper replied:
      I agree, im a huge Ronnie fan but that was almost disrespectful to his supporters. Didnt even look like he was trying.

  • Comment posted by Tuds, today at 16:35

    If ROS cant play through 3 sessions anymore, time to quit. That was the most horrendous snooker I've seen him play in years, embarrasing.

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 16:32

    You never know, a new name on the trophy this year? I do hope so.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:38

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      If Allen ( hopefully after Rocket is out) can put his hands on it 🤞🤞🤞Not a chance for brecel 👍🤞

  • Comment posted by RJS, today at 16:35

    O'Sullivan didn't turn up today but take nothing away from Brecel - he was ruthless. I hope he wins it - plays a good attacking game.

    • Reply posted by NOTGOINGOUT-REPRISE, today at 16:37

      NOTGOINGOUT-REPRISE replied:
      Did he forfeit the match?

  • Comment posted by wooden bollard, today at 16:31

    That was a shocker.

    Ronnie not with it the last two sessions and his focus dropped completely.
    Maybe she has finally caught up with him.

    He's still the greatest player of all time, regardless of this disappointing end

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:31

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Greatest player of all time? 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 16:28

    Adios!

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 16:41

      Vikram replied:
      What was the highest Brec ??

  • Comment posted by lounge TV, today at 16:33

    Im a fan of Ronnie, despite his occasion nonsense, but Luca owned him today. He can have no argument really

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 16:59

      Alex replied:
      I find this comment educational

  • Comment posted by Snape, today at 16:31

    Brecel deserves his win, but O Sullivan just could not get going, last night and this afternoon.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 16:48

      Alex replied:
      Brecel is a snooker player. Of that there is no doubt. We all saw him play snooker. So let’s not have any more silliness shall we

  • Comment posted by ronnie the cheat, today at 16:28

    threw the towel in straight away that was awful from the 7 times champ

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 16:31

    Great speech by Ronnie there -Luca deserved the win. Shame for Ronnie though, as he’d probably never had an easier path to the final. Hope he makes it 8 soon -it seems like the class on 92 are finally running out of steam…

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 16:45

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      O'Sullivan has blown a huge opportunity to win that eighth championship. That said, he had every chance of coming undone against McGill or Si, especially with the possibility of him losing his head (as he did today).

      Take nothing away from Brecel, that was excellent stuff. At least that'll shut the BBC drivel about Ronnie and the WC up for another year...

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:32

    Aaaand BBC viewing figures fall through the floor

    • Reply posted by lounge TV, today at 16:34

      lounge TV replied:
      I might watch Brecel as he's exciting and unpredictable but the thought of Selby vs Higgins, no thanks.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 16:30

    Fantastic player to watch and Ronnie is not to bad either.

  • Comment posted by madinashed, today at 16:28

    Wow, I thought Ronnie looked a good bet for an 8th!

    • Reply posted by wooden bollard, today at 16:32

      wooden bollard replied:
      Lucky you didn't put any money on him...oh! You did.

  • Comment posted by PaoloRS, today at 16:38

    Where are the Ronnie fanboys now?

    • Reply posted by cunny, today at 16:40

      cunny replied:
      Yeah they are annoying 👍

  • Comment posted by thegreatestsportfan, today at 16:38

    Well done Brecel. 👏

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:03

      Alex replied:
      Prefer my Brecel medium rare

  • Comment posted by Rick, today at 16:39

    he's always bloody moaning about the game so who cares

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport