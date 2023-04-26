Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of an eighth World Championship title came to an end in the quarter-finals as Luca Brecel staged a superb fightback to win 13-10.

O'Sullivan, who equalled Stephen Hendry's record of seven Crucible crowns last year, had led 6-2 and 10-6.

But he failed to win a single frame in the final session in Sheffield as Brecel reeled off seven on the trot.

The Belgian compiled breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seal a memorable victory and a place in the last four.

Brecel, 28, meets Anthony McGill or Si Jiahui in the semi-finals, with their match finely balanced at 8-8 heading into the final session at 19:00 BST.

Brecel's victory came in a remarkable finale that saw 39-time ranking-event winner O'Sullivan fail to win a frame in a session at the Crucible for the first time since his 17-11 loss to Graeme Dott in the 2006 semi-final.

Luca Brecel is the first player from mainland Europe to reach the World Championship semi-finals

"He played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him. He is such a dynamic player and he is full a talent," O'Sullivan told BBC Sport.

"Probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen. I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.

"If I'd have put up a bit more resistance maybe he wouldn't have played as well but you still have to pot the balls. I just wasn't playing well enough to have an impact on the game.

"If it was a boxing match they'd have stopped it very early because I was pinching frames and hanging on and it catches up with you at some point."

