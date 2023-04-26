Close menu

World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes ended by Luca Brecel in last eight

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments2

Luca Brecel
Luca Brecel is the first player from mainland Europe to reach the World Championship semi-finals
Cazoo World Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of a record eighth World Championship title came to an end as Luca Brecel staged a superb fightback to win 13-10 in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan, who equalled Stephen Hendry's tally of seven Crucible crowns last year, had led 6-2 and 10-6.

But he failed to win a single frame in the final session as Belgium's Brecel reeled off seven on the trot.

Brecel compiled breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seal a memorable win and a place in the semi-finals.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 16:28

    The winner of Selby vs Higgins will be crowned world champion 2023.

  • Comment posted by madinashed, today at 16:28

    Wow, I thought Ronnie looked a good bet for an 8th!

  • Comment posted by Upahillfast, today at 16:28

    Comment number 1???

    We’ll done Luca stunning comeback

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 16:28

    Luca Brecel won 7 in a row today...

    Most don't take 7 off Ronnie in the whole match!

    Very well played....

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 16:28

    Body language was off since last night, seen it all before with Ronnie, didn't look up for it. Well played Luca, well deserved with 7 frames in a row.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 16:28

    Adios!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport