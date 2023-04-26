Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Luca Brecel is the first player from mainland Europe to reach the World Championship semi-finals

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan's hopes of a record eighth World Championship title came to an end as Luca Brecel staged a superb fightback to win 13-10 in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan, who equalled Stephen Hendry's tally of seven Crucible crowns last year, had led 6-2 and 10-6.

But he failed to win a single frame in the final session as Belgium's Brecel reeled off seven on the trot.

Brecel compiled breaks of 112, 64, 72, 61, 78 and 63 to seal a memorable win and a place in the semi-finals.

More to follow.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.