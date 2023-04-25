Last updated on .From the section Snooker

By Steve Sutcliffe BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre

Mark Selby made his 99th Crucible century against John Higgins

Mark Selby fought back from 4-1 down to draw level at 4-4 with fellow four-time champion John Higgins in their World Championship quarter-final.

A compelling affair saw Higgins and Selby both open with 67 breaks before the Scot won the first frame on a re-spotted black.

Higgins, 47, then constructed breaks of 63 and 79 to twice eke out three-frame advantages.

Selby, 39, responded with runs of 70, 82 and a wonderfully crafted 103.

It leaves their best-of-25 encounter perfectly poised when it resumes on Wednesday at 14:30 BST.

Chinese debutant Si Jiahui and Scotland's Anthony McGill are also tied at 4-4 after in their last-eight meeting.

McGill made a half century to open the match but his promising start soon went awry as Si found his rhythm to compile a superb 106 break and followed up with a 58 as he took the third frame.

The 20-year-old won an error-strewn fourth frame - in which both players were guilty of missing easy pots - and asserted his control with a run of 65 to take the fifth frame.

However, the Scot crucially tightened up his safety play and will be delighted to have reeled off the concluding three frames of the session against an opponent he has failed to beat in all of their previous three matches.

