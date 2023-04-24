World Snooker Championship 2023 results: Mark Selby beats Gary Wilson to set up quarter-final against John Higgins
|Cazoo World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Mark Selby beat Gary Wilson 13-7 to set up an intriguing World Championship quarter-final against fellow four-time champion John Higgins.
Selby went in to Monday's concluding session with a 10-6 lead over his fellow Englishman and knocked in a superb 109 break to move further clear.
Wilson took the next frame with runs of 58 and 53 before Selby sealed his win.
His match against Scotland's Higgins, which starts Tuesday afternoon, is a repeat of the 2007 and 2017 finals.
Higgins, who thrashed Kyren Wilson 13-2 with a session to spare in the second round, won the 2007 final 18-13, with Selby triumphing 18-15 a decade later.
