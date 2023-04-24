World Snooker Championship 2023 results: China's Si Jiahui seals 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins
|Cazoo World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Chinese debutant Si Jiahui completed a comfortable 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins to move into the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.
Leading 11-5 overnight, Si took a scrappy opener before Milkins rallied with breaks of 69 and 55.
However, a missed red into the top corner by the Englishman allowed Si to wrap up his win with a superb break of 105.
Si, 20, will face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the last eight.
Scotland's McGill holds a commanding 11-5 lead over England's Lisowski in their second-round match which is scheduled to be played to a conclusion at 19:00 BST.
More to follow.
