Si Jiahui's win means there will be two debutants in the quarter-finals at the Crucible for the first time since 1988

Chinese debutant Si Jiahui completed a comfortable 13-7 victory over Robert Milkins to move into the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Leading 11-5 overnight, Si took a scrappy opener before Milkins rallied with breaks of 69 and 55.

However, a missed red into the top corner by the Englishman allowed Si to wrap up his win with a superb break of 105.

Si, 20, will face Anthony McGill or Jack Lisowski in the last eight.

Scotland's McGill holds a commanding 11-5 lead over England's Lisowski in their second-round match which is scheduled to be played to a conclusion at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.

