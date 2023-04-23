Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Anthony McGill reached the World Championship semi-finals in 2020

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Qualifier Anthony McGill established a commanding 11-5 lead over Jack Lisowski as he closed in on a coveted World Championship quarter-final place.

McGill, 32, resumed with a healthy 7-1 lead and moved within two frames of victory following the second session of their match in Sheffield.

Victory would earn the Scot a place in his third Crucible quarter-final in four years.

The pair conclude their match on Monday evening (19:00 BST).

The Glaswegian had to win two matches to make sure of his participation in snooker's blue riband tournament.

He shocked former world champion Judd Trump in the first round with an impressive 10-6 victory.

And so far he has proved too strong for England's Lisowski, a Crucible quarter-finalist last season, who briefly rallied to win four frames on the spin to claw back to 10-5.

But McGill won the last frame of the session to leave his opponent needing a fightback to stay in this year's event.

McGill pinched the first frame of the afternoon on the final black and then compiled an 87 break to extend his lead.

Lisowski found some form with runs of 119 and 97, but a break of 63 helped former Indian Open and Shoot Out winner McGill move closer to a meeting with England's Robert Milkins or Chinese debutant Si Jiahui on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, four-time world champion Mark Selby holds a four-frame 10-6 lead over Gary Wilson after the second session of their second-round match.

Selby, the world number two, led 5-3 overnight and compiled breaks of 59, 91 and 71 to leave himself favourite to progress to a 10th World Championship quarter-final.

Alarm halts play

There were unprecedented scenes at the Crucible as the government's nationwide emergency mobile phone alert test caused play to be temporarily suspended for 90 seconds.

Matches on both tables stopped while alarms sounded on spectators' phones, with McGill leading Lisowski 7-1 and the frame precariously balanced.

"What a time for it to happen," said former world champion Ken Doherty, commentating for BBC Sport.

Fellow BBC commentator Dennis Taylor added: "What's happening? Is that it?"

