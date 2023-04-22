Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen's best Crucible run was reaching the semi-finals in 2009

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Mark Allen is not getting "carried away" despite powering to an emphatic 13-4 second-round victory over Stuart Bingham at the World Snooker Championship.

Northern Ireland's Allen resumed with a 12-4 lead and needed just 16 minutes to secure a quarter-final place in Sheffield.

A break of 68 in the first frame of the morning session set up a Crucible meeting with either debutant Jak Jones or 2010 world champion Neil Robertson.

"I am trying to build momentum, but I'm only into the quarter-finals," Allen told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I have had confidence in my results but not really performances. To win the World Championship you need to be better than what I have shown this year.

"I haven't been overly worried about the performance just yet, so I'm not getting carried away."

Allen, 37, has been the player of the season so far having won three ranking titles, more than any other player.

His best run at snooker's blue-riband event was reaching the semi-finals in 2009.

"It would be nice to show what I am capable of," added Allen. "But as long as I am still here, I have a chance."

Allen nearly won with a session to spare having taken seven frames on the spin on Thursday.

"It's got to be one of my worst defeats here," said English 2015 world champion Bingham. "Mark played really well and took his chances, but my own performance was just frustrating.

"My safety was poor. It has been a bad season. I lost five or six on the trot in ranking tournaments, so that's why I'm out of the top 16.

"I've obviously got to try and find something. I will come back fighting next season.

Meanwhile, Anthony McGill established a commanding 7-1 lead over Jack Lisowski after the first session of their second-round match.

Scotland's McGill compiled three century breaks - 124, 112 and 110 - as well as further runs of 61, 63 and 54 to leave himself an early favourite for a quarter-final place.

