Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Liang Wenbo, Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong

Ten Chinese players face match-fixing charges as an independent panel considers the evidence against them at a hearing that begins on Monday.

The allegations include manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing a match.

In October, Liang Wenbo was suspended by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA).

Nine others followed, including 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao and UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong.

The hearing is taking place in private and is expected to last several days. Verdicts will be announced at a later date.

Players found guilty of the charges against them will face a lengthy ban from the sport.

Most of the players have not commented publicly on the allegations, although Wenbo has reportedly denied match-fixing.

What are the charges?

Liang Wenbo - Age: 36 Ranking (Jan 2023): 56. Finalist in 2015 UK Championship

Charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches on the World Snooker Tour, seeking to obstruct the WPBSA investigation and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Li Hang - Age: 32 Ranking: 64

Charged with being concerned in fixing matches and approaching players to fix matches, seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Lu Ning - Age: 29 Ranking: 46. Semi-finalist at the 2020 UK Championship.

Charged with fixing a match and being concerned in fixing matches and approaching a player to fix a match, seeking to obstruct the investigation and betting on snooker matches.

Yan Bingtao - Age: 22 Ranking: 16. First player born in 2000 to turn professional, won 2021 Masters.

Charged with fixing matches and betting on snooker.

Zhao Xintong - Age: 25 Ranking: 9. Won 2021 UK Championship and 2022 German Masters.

Charged with being concerned in fixing matches and betting on snooker.

Zhang Jiankang - Age: 24. Ranking: 82.

Charged with fixing a match, failing to report approaches for him to fix matches and betting on snooker matches.

Chen Zifan - Age: 27. Ranking: 93.

Charged with fixing matches.

Chang Bingyu - Age: 20 Ranking: 77.

Charged with fixing a match.

Zhao Jianbo - Age: 19 Ranking: Amateur.

Charged with fixing a match.

Bai Langning - Age: 20. Ranking: 126.

Charged with being concerned in fixing a match.

Charges of 'being concerned in fixing' relate to matches a player did not play in.