Anthony McGill reached the last four at the Crucible in 2020

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Qualifier Anthony McGill sprung the first upset of the World Championship in Sheffield with an impressive 10-6 win over former champion Judd Trump.

The Glaswegian had to come through qualifying to secure his participation in snooker's most prized tournament.

And he did not disappoint on the biggest stage as he sent the world number five and reigning Masters champion out at the first hurdle.

"It's incredible. It's right up there for me," said McGill.

"He's a world champion. To beat guys like that is great. It was a tremendous couple of days for me."

McGill resumed with a healthy 6-3 lead but saw his advantage cut to 6-5 as Trump compiled breaks of 68 and 58.

But the confident Scot responded with runs of 94, 69, 45 and 44 to send the 2019 winner home early.

"I think I can win the World Championship. I fancy beating anyone," McGill told BBC Sport. "I believe deep down that I can win this.

"There's a lot of great players, but there's no doubt in my mind I can beat anybody here and beat them all in a row.

"I like the longer matches here, it gives you chance to relax. I always feel you're definitely better prepared if you come through the qualifying rounds. You feel you're a match for someone."

A disappointed Trump said: "I always felt under pressure, but he was just picking up the pieces.

"I had more than enough chances, but I missed too many balls. You can't expect to play like that and win the World Championship.

"It's hard to enjoy when you play like that. I just felt very rusty."

Elsewhere, four-time world champion Mark Selby leads qualifier Matthew Selt 6-3 after the first session of their first-round match. The pair conclude on Thursday afternoon.

