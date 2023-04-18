Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins has reached three finals since winning his last world title in 2011

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Four-time champion John Higgins completed a commanding 10-3 win over David Grace at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Higgins picked up where he left off on Monday as he extended his 7-2 overnight lead with a wonderful break of 114.

Grace briefly interrupted the Scot - on his charge to the finishing line - with an 83, but Higgins sealed victory with stylish breaks of 97 and 124.

Higgins will now play Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day in the second round.

That best-of-25 match is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 10:00 BST.

Higgins, 47, turned professional in 1992 and has been an ever-present at the Crucible since 1995, becoming one of the modern-day greats by accumulating 31 ranking titles and nine Triple Crown successes.

And this performance against English qualifier Grace provided an ominous reminder of his capabilities after arriving in Sheffield off the back of a difficult season that has seen him slip down the world rankings to 11th.

While Grace gifted him several easy starters, Higgins' cueing looked in fine touch. He showcased his break-building qualities with his 935th and 936th career centuries, while also making sizable contributions of 51, 98, 66, 67 and 97 over the course of the match.

