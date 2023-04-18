Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jack Lisowski reached the quarter-finals at the Crucible in 2022

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May

Jack Lisowski opened up a 6-3 lead over Noppon Saengkham in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

England's Lisowski began with a century and made four more half centuries to take control against his Thai opponent.

Meanwhile, Gary Wilson, 37, took a 7-2 lead against fellow Englishman and practice partner Elliot Slessor.

World number 16 Wilson made breaks of 61, 50, 62, 95, 92 and a superb 131 as he dominated the session.

Both matches started as normal on Tuesday at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, with increased security in place after protesters disrupted two matches on Monday evening.

Wilson, who won the Scottish Open in December, reeled off six frames in a row after Slessor had levelled at 1-1 with a break of 90.

They are scheduled to play the concluding session of their match on Tuesday evening (19:00 BST), with the winner set to face Mark Selby or Matthew Selt in the second round.

If Lisowksi is able to see off Saengkham when they resume on Wednesday (10:00 BST) it will leave him with the tantalising prospect of a possible second-round encounter with his good friend Judd Trump.

The 33-year-old Trump, 2019 world champion and reigning Masters champion, is in action against Scotland's Anthony McGill on Tuesday in a repeat of their last-16 meeting last year, which the Englishman edged 13-11.

