Two first-round matches were suspended at the Crucible

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Play was suspended at the World Championship after a protester vandalised table one and a second person tried to attach themselves to table two.

Robert Milkins and Joe Perry were playing their first-round match at the time of the incident.

A man climbed on to their table and covered it in an orange powder.

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen and China's Fan Zhengyi were also in action and escorted from the arena.

Referee Olivier Marteel helped prevent a female protester from getting on table one and they were removed from the auditorium by security staff.

Play resumed in the Allen v Fan match after a 40-minute delay, with the other game expected to resume later on Monday evening.

Master of ceremonies Rob Walker was seen hoovering the table in a bid to get play back under way as quickly as possible.

Speaking on the BBC Red Button, seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry said: "I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It's a first.

"It is scary. Wow! You just hope the cloth can be recovered from that. It caught us all by surprise and then this happens.

"For me, straight away as a snooker player I am thinking: 'Is the table recoverable?' We don't know what that is on the table."

