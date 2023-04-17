World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Williams beats Jimmy Robertson
|Cazoo World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May
Three-time champion Mark Williams produced a classy display to beat Jimmy Robertson 10-5 in the first round of the World Championship.
Trailing 5-4 overnight, the Welshman compiled four half centuries as he reeled off six frames in a row to seal his victory.
It was a tough afternoon for England's Robertson, who struggled to find any rhythm.
Williams will face Belgium's Luca Brecel in the second round.
Their best-of-25 contest at the Crucible starts at 10:00 BST on Friday.
More to follow.
