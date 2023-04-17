Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Vafaei is the only player from Iran to have appeared at the Crucible

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Hossein Vafaei says he has the "opportunity for revenge" against defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the World Championship second round.

Vafaei made breaks of 117, 122, 68, 57 and 89 to convert a 5-4 overnight deficit into a 10-6 win over Ding Junhui in Sheffield on Monday.

The Iranian last year called on seven-time champion O'Sullivan to retire, saying he was "not good for the game".

Englishman O'Sullivan recently said external-link Vafaei had "learned to be quiet".

World number 23 Vafaei said on Monday: "He is a legend of the sport but he is such a nice person when he's asleep.

"He disrespected me before and God has given me an opportunity for revenge, so it depends on me. I have to stand up in front of him if I want to be world champion.

"Get your popcorn, everyone."

Their best-of-25 contest at the Crucible starts at 14:30 BST on Friday.

In Monday morning's other match Northern Ireland's Mark Allen withstood a fightback from Chinese debutant Fan Zhengyi to open up a 6-3 lead.

Vafaei, who came through qualifying to reach the World Championship for only the second time, delivered a stunning display of potting to record his first win in the tournament.

The 28-year-old reeled off the first four frames in only 43 minutes to establish a 8-5 lead before sealing victory to a standing ovation from the crowd.

However, his comments are sure to add spice to what is likely to be a mouth-watering encounter, and he referenced his 5-0 win at the German Masters in October 2021, when O'Sullivan smashed the pack of reds from the break in the final frame.

"Ronnie O'Sullivan is such a legend; he is such a good player. I respect him on the table," Vafaei told BBC Sport.

"It will be a great match because of what has gone on in the past. I heard he was talking about me a few days ago and that I had learned to be quiet.

"We are playing snooker. The way he is talking is rough, like it's boxing. If we want this sport to improve we have to respect each other.

"He has already proved everything; he has done everything in this sport.

"Hopefully I will play the way I played today. If he beats me 13-0 I will still love being involved in the match."

Allen opens up early lead

Allen, 37, has spoken of his desire to win the world title to complete the Triple Crown after claiming the Masters in 2018 and the UK Championship last year.

He made light of his dismal recent record at the Crucible - he has reached only one quarter-final in 11 years - to establish a 5-0 lead with two half century breaks.

However, Fan took the next three frames in quick succession, compiling superb breaks of 122 and 110, before Allen took the last frame of the session in a contest which will conclude on Monday evening.