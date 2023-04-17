Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Robert Milkins followed his win at the Gibraltar Open with a victory at the Welsh Open in February

Gloucestershire's Robert Milkins said his mindset has changed since seeking professional help after reaching "rock bottom" at last year's Turkish Masters.

Milkins was fined £6,000 for his drunken behaviour at the inaugural tournament's opening ceremony.

He praised the counselling he received in the aftermath with helping him develop a more positive mindset.

"It was getting a bit out of control," he said before facing Joe Perry at the World Championship (Monday, 19:00 BST).

The 47-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live: "What I did in Turkey was not acceptable. The day after I did everything right, I apologised to everyone which I would have done anyway, but it was rock bottom.

"Then it got published in the papers and everything and I thought 'what are you doing?'

"Even though things aren't going right, you've got to try to turn it around yourself."

The day after the incident in Turkey, Milkins was directed to the organisation Sporting Chance, founded by former Arsenal and England centre-back Tony Adams, to support the mental welfare of professional sportspeople.

"They put me on to a lady in Gloucester and like I say, since then, after one session my mindset was a lot different," Milkins said.

"To open up to people and tell them things I hadn't told anyone else was a big thing for me."

'I've played not believing'

A week after the incident in Turkey in March 2022, Milkins won the Gibraltar Open, his first ranking title in 27 years as a professional.

He continued his consistent form into 2023, reaching the semi-finals of the German Masters before beating Shaun Murphy in the final of the Welsh Open.

Milkins, who was born in Bristol, said he previously struggled with confidence and a lack of self-belief which had held his career back.

"It's down to my belief, really. I've come here [the World Championships] so many times, not just here but all through my career, just not believing," he said.

"People look at me and they wouldn't believe it because they would say I'm cocky, but inside they don't know what you're feeling and I've always let myself down on the mental side of the game.

"But Gibraltar was a big turning point for me, winning that was massive. I've continued it on this year. Winning the Welsh as well, it's made me even stronger."

Milkins is currently ranked 14th in the world and is at the World Championships for the first time as a seeded player. He has reached the last 16 of the tournament three times before, but has never progressed further.

"Who knows, I might have a chance this week," he continued.

West Country contingent

Milkins is one of three West Country players appearing at the Crucible, alongside Bristol-born 2019 world champion Judd Trump and Gloucestershire's Jack Lisowski.

"It's unbelievable really. I'm from Bristol pretty much in the next village to Judd - we're both from south Bristol. Then Jack is from Gloucester and I'm in Gloucester now," Milkins added.

"It's amazing that there's two people in the top 16 in the world from Gloucester, Gloucester's not a big place."