Neil Robertson has made just one Crucible semi-final appearance since winning the world title in 2010

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Neil Robertson produced a sublime display to defeat Chinese debutant Wu Yize 10-3 in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield.

Holding a 6-3 lead overnight, on-song Robertson wrapped up victory in just over an hour on Sunday.

The 2010 champion started with a century, made a 58 and knocked in two wonderful 146s - the highest break of the tournament.

The Australian will face Jak Jones or Ali Carter in the next round.

A long, straight red dispatched in trademark fashion to the bottom-right corner pocket set the tone for a dominant display by Robertson, who has also won three UK titles and the Masters twice.

When Wu narrowly failed with his own attempt to the same pocket in the 11th frame, it enabled sixth seed Robertson to dole out a heavy punishment from among the balls, as he made the third of his four centuries in the match.

Wu briefly rallied in the next, a stunning three-ball plant down the left cushion a highlight of the afternoon, but then missed a pink to the middle.

That allowed Robertson to take the frame with a half-century and the 41-year-old dropped in another long red in the final frame before exhibiting exemplary cue-ball control and his full repertoire of shots as he made his second 146 in three frames.

