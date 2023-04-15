Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Neil Robertson is the most successful non-British player of all time, with 23 ranking event titles

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Neil Robertson opened up a 6-3 advantage over debutant Wu Yize in a high-quality first-round match at the World Championship in Sheffield.

Australia's Robertson, 41, showed fine touch as he compiled a superb 138 and a break of 96 to establish a 3-0 lead.

Chinese teenager Wu fought back on his Crucible bow with an 82 and consecutive 107 breaks to draw within one frame.

However, the 2010 world champion re-established a healthy lead at the close of play with breaks of 64 and 80.

The best-of-19 match concludes on Sunday afternoon at 14:30 BST on BBC Two.

The opening session of Saturday afternoon's other first-round encounter saw Belgium's Luca Brecel take a 6-3 lead over Ricky Walden.

Brecel, 28, who has failed to progress beyond the first round on five previous attempts, started strongly with breaks of 90 and 78 but was pegged back at 2-2 at the mid-session interval by qualifier Walden, whose best run at the tournament took him to the semi-finals a decade ago.

The 40-year-old Englishman replied with breaks of 51 and 98 of his own before Brecel took charge, winning four of the remaining five frames including breaks of 90, 52 and 82.

