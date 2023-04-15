Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan is making a record 31st appearance at the Crucible

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Ronnie O'Sullivan took a 6-3 lead over qualifier Pang Junxu as he began the defence of his World Championship title at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The Englishman, 47, who is bidding for a record eighth title in the modern era, made three half-centuries on his way to a commanding 5-0 advantage.

However, debutant Pang, 23, made breaks of 133 and 83 to win three of the last four frames of the opening session.

Their first-round match will conclude on Saturday at 19:00 BST.

Meanwhile, Stuart Bingham reeled off five consecutive frames to move 6-3 ahead against fellow Englishman David Gilbert in their first-round meeting.

Bingham, 46, who won the world title in 2015, made an impressive 108 break to claim the first frame but was then forced to watch as Gilbert took control with breaks of 60, 90 and a superb 121 to establish a 3-1 lead at the interval.

However, Bingham compiled breaks of 78 and 87 as the contest swung back heavily in his favour.

Pang responds after O'Sullivan's flying start

O'Sullivan appeared untroubled and efficient in the early stages of his match against China's Pang, who won their only previous meeting over the much shorter format of the Championship League last July.

A break of 50 in the opening frame suggested Pang had settled well and cast aside any of the expected nerves that come with a first appearance on snooker's biggest stage.

But he lost momentum and allowed O'Sullivan to pinch the opener. A simple missed black from Pang and some loose positional and safety play were then severely punished by the seven-time champion, who made breaks of 61, 53 and 71 as he threatened to race out of sight.

Pang responded magnificently to claim his first frame of the match with a century, but then undid some of his good work by missing a black off its spot and a long blue to fall 6-1 behind.

But he crucially claimed the remaining two frames of the session to give himself a glimmer of hope of continuing his revival later.

Analysis

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC One

It took Pang a bit of time to settle down and relax. I think Ronnie will be pleased to have a bit of leeway against an opponent he knows is dangerous.

You expect the rookie players to struggle. It always seems to be the case. I think Ronnie will be happy with that.

John Parrott, 1991 world champion

That scoreline could have been anything. Pang could easily have won the first frame and the shots he missed early on... It could easily have been 5-4.

A little bit of pressure came off him, he loosened up, and to his credit he knocked the balls in. The circumstances of the score make you find a bit. If he wins the first couple of frames tonight it'll be interesting to see if he can keep that level up.

