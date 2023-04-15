Last updated on .From the section Snooker

World Snooker Championship 2023: Mark Allen targeting Triple Crown

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 15 April-1 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen says winning the World Championship to complete the Triple Crown would "mean everything".

He won the Masters in 2018 and the UK Championship last year, one of three titles in a career-best season.

Allen faces China's world number 36 Fan Zhengyi on Monday in the first round of the World Championship, which started on Saturday in Sheffield.

"The events I've won give me confidence that I know I can do it," he said.

"I'm probably in the best shape to do well here that I've ever been. If I can't be confident about my chances this year I maybe never will.

"When you start in the game, you want to be world champion, world number one. I'm no different."

Allen, 37, began his season by finishing runner-up in the British Open, before defending his Northern Ireland Open title, then winning the UK Championship and the World Grand Prix.

The Antrim player goes into this year's World Championship at the Crucible Theatre top of the one-year rankings list, sitting at a career-high three in the world standings and with prize money in excess of £570,000.

"Nobody has had a better year than me but I want to finish the right way," said Allen. "I don't want to go out on a whimper.

"I've been on the practice table a lot so I'm ready and raring to go.

"I need to win five matches to win it, but if I don't win it this year I believe I have a number of years left in the game to cross that off the list."

'You need stamina over 17 days'

Allen's best-of-19 match against debutant Fan will be played over two sessions on Monday at 10:00 and 19:00 BST.

Former world amateur champion Allen has been an ever-present at the Crucible since making his debut in 2007, but has lost in the first round five times and failed to advance past the second in 10 of his past 11 appearances.

He has reached the quarter-finals in only three of his 13 most recent visits and counts reaching the semi-finals in 2009 as his best performance at a World Championship.

"I've come here a few times with a good chance but probably haven't been doing the right things off the table," said Allen.

"You need that stamina. Over 17 days you're not going to play your best the whole way through that.

"You have to get the most out of your bad sessions and this year I am ready to go on all fronts.

"My off-table issues are not all cleared up, but I'm 90% of the way there.

"I've lost six and a half stone, have been working with a sport psychologist. All those things, plus practising hard, give me my best chance here for a long time.

"I don't feel I've played my best but mentally I've been in a really good place all year.

"I'm thinking the right things out there, regardless of the scoreline."

Allen came from 6-1 down to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in a gripping climax to the UK Championship final and won a final-frame decider to beat Judd Trump 10-9 at the World Grand Prix after he had led 7-2 but been pegged back to 9-9.

A World Championship win and the £500,000 first prize with it would propel Allen to number one in the world, but he says he is determined to adopt a more philosophical attitude at this year's tournament.

"I'm coming here with a bit of a different attitude this year - to try and enjoy it," the number three seed said.

"I've put too much pressure on myself every year and, as much as I don't want to lose in the first round, it wouldn't be the end of the world.

"I've had a great season, have climbed to my highest ranking, so there's lots to be positive about.

"I'll try and enjoy it and give myself my best chance that way."