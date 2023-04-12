Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins last won a world title in 2011

Four-time world champion John Higgins believes he's capable of a fifth title at the Crucible as snooker's showpiece event begins on Saturday.

Higgin, 47, last claimed the crown in 2011 but was runner-up in three successive years between 2017 and 2019.

The Scot faces England's world number 66 David Grace in the first round.

"People might think I'm a little bit deluded but I do think I've got one big one left in me," Higgins told BBC Scotland.

"It'll probably have to be sooner rather than later, but I'll be going down there and giving it my all this year.

"The nerves are jangling. It's a great tournament to play in and a great tournament to have won."

Higgins won his first World Championship in 1998 and followed that up with further Crucible titles in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

He reached the semi-finals of last year's tournament.

"I'm feeling good," said Higgins. "The first half of the season my form wasn't too great and I wasn't maybe putting the correct effort into my game.

"The last few months I've been trying to knuckle down and get my head right, knowing that the World Championship is round the corner.

"It's been a funny last week because normally I'd be having intense practice sessions with Alan McManus, Stephen Hendry, Stephen Maguire, Anthony McGill and Graeme Dott.

"But a lot of them have been involved in qualifying so I've just been on my own the last week and it's been a little bit surreal, but I've been trying to put the effort in on my own and get ready."

Higgins' compatriot Anthony McGill opens his campaign against Judd Trump, who defeated the Wishaw man in the 2019 showpiece.