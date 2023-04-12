World Snooker Championship 2023: Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan drawn against Pang Junxu in first round
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|Betfred World Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates:16 April-2 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn against Pang Junxu in the World Championship first round.
O'Sullivan will seek an eighth world title - which would be a record in the modern era - after beating fellow Englishman Judd Trump last year to equal Stephen Hendry's tally of seven.
Trump, the 2019 champion, faces a tough opener against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill, a former semi-finalist.
England's four-time winner Mark Selby plays compatriot Matthew Selt.
More to follow.
First-round draw in full:
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu
Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei
Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden
Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson
Judd Trump v Anthony McGill
Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham
Robert Milkins v Joe Perry
Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi
Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert
Ali Carter v Jak Jones
Neil Robertson v Wu Yize
Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day
John Higgins v David Grace
Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor
Mark Selby v Matthew Selt