Betfred World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been drawn against Pang Junxu in the World Championship first round.

O'Sullivan will seek an eighth world title - which would be a record in the modern era - after beating fellow Englishman Judd Trump last year to equal Stephen Hendry's tally of seven.

Trump, the 2019 champion, faces a tough opener against Scottish qualifier Anthony McGill, a former semi-finalist.

England's four-time winner Mark Selby plays compatriot Matthew Selt.

More to follow.

First-round draw in full:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Pang Junxu

Ding Junhui v Hossein Vafaei

Luca Brecel v Ricky Walden

Mark Williams v Jimmy Robertson

Judd Trump v Anthony McGill

Jack Lisowski v Noppon Saengkham

Robert Milkins v Joe Perry

Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

Stuart Bingham v David Gilbert

Ali Carter v Jak Jones

Neil Robertson v Wu Yize

Kyren Wilson v Ryan Day

John Higgins v David Grace

Gary Wilson v Elliot Slessor

Mark Selby v Matthew Selt