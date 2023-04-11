Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jak Jones made two centuries and four half-centuries in his victory over Barry Hawkins

Jak Jones will make his Crucible debut after beating Barry Hawkins in the final qualifying round for the World Snooker Championship.

The Welshman, a former European amateur champion, beat 2013 finalist Hawkins 10-8 on 'Judgement Day' at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

Hawkins had appeared at every World Snooker Championship since 2006.

"My arm felt like jelly towards the end but I scraped over the line," the 29-year-old told World Snooker Tour.

"In the last clearance, every pot was a twitch. It's not easy to qualify, everyone is under so much pressure, it's totally different to any other tournament."

Ricky Walden also his secured his place at the Crucible after beating Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-9 in a thrilling match featuring four centuries and 10 more breaks over 50.

Walden, who reached the World Championship semi-finals a decade ago, led 4-1, 7-5 and 9-8 before eventually edging the decider.

Graeme Dott, the 2006 champion, is out after losing 10-6 to Matthew Selt, who has never won a match at the Crucible.

Scotland's Anthony McGill secured a ninth successive World Championship appearance with a 10-6 victory over China's Cao Yupeng, but Stephen Maguire is out after losing 10-6 to China's Fan Zhengyi.

This year's World Championship takes place from 15 April-1 May at the Crucible in Sheffield.

