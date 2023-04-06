Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White has finished runner-up at the World Championship six times

Jimmy White's bid to return to the World Championship ended in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

After a positive start to the year, the six-time runner-up said last month that he was "playing too well" not to book a place at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

But trailing 7-2 after Wednesday's opening session, the 60-year-old was beaten 10-4 by fellow Englishman Martin O'Donnell.

White last reached the final stages of the World Championship in 2006.

White won the opening two frames of the second session on Thursday but could not maintain his fightback at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

O'Donnell, 36, will meet Thailand's Noppon Saengkham in the penultimate round of qualifying on Saturday.

Despite missing out for another year, White is set to provisionally earn a new two-year tour card because of this season's form on the one-year list.

Seven-time champion Stephen Hendry, who beat White in four finals between 1990 and 1994, also saw his bid for a long-awaited return dashed this week.

The Scot, 54, was beaten 10-4 by James Cahill in the first round of qualifying on Monday to end his hope of reaching the World Championship for the first time since 2012.

World junior champion Stan Moody is also out - the 16-year-old losing 10-3 to Zhang Anda, who led 8-1 overnight.

This year's World Championship takes place from 15 April-1 May at the Crucible in Sheffield.