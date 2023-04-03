Winning the World Championship or any other major ranking event would banish any notion of his Scottish Open success being a "fluke", says Gary Wilson.

The 'Tyneside Terror', 37, beat Joe O'Connor 9-2 at the Meadowbank Centre in Edinburgh to clinch his first ranking title back in December.

He has made the semis in the Worlds, and was runner up at the China Open in 2015 and the British Open in 2021.

"The World Championship is still my number one top ambition," Wilson said.

Speaking to BBC Essex's 'Framed' podcast, the Wallsend potter added: "Every player who's got aspirations has this dream to win that tournament, so hopefully one day in the not too distant future.

"Let's not just be a one-time 'fluke' ranking event winner. I don't want to say that I was a fluke, but people could think that. It could be the case where people would say, 'Oh, it's just a one off, you know.'

"There's been plenty of them over the years, but I want to be someone who wins multiple events. That's my goal now."

Wilson highlights the recent incidence of older winners as testimony to a longer lifespan for players in the modern game.

Veterans Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry were both in the World Championship qualifying draw, while Mark Selby, 39, and Shaun Murphy, 40, both won ranking titles in the past fortnight,

"I'm getting on a bit now, but that can happen," Wilson said. "I mean there's such great players kicking about in their forties still doing very well and winning. So it only gives people like me a real incentive, and more confidence to carry on a lot longer, because I'm 37 now and maybe 20 years ago people might have thought your career was almost over.

"But there's no reason the way things are at the moment that I can't keep playing at a high level for at least another 10 years.

