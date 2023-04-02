Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Shaun Murphy has now won 11 ranking titles including the triple crown

Shaun Murphy beat Kyren Wilson in the Tour Championship final to claim his second ranking title of the season.

Murphy, 40, who also won February's Players Championship, triumphed 10-7 to pocket a prize of £150,000 in Hull.

The 2005 world champion is only the third player after Neil Robertson and Ronnie O'Sullivan to win all three Players Series events.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I've hit a really strong run of form. I am delighted," Murphy told ITV4.

"I think Wilson is a role model professional and big things are coming for him, there is no doubt.

"I'm very proud to get my name on this trophy. I have some great support around me and I'm very grateful. We live for these moments."

Murphy, who overcame four-time world champion Mark Selby in the semi-finals, trailed 4-0 in the final before clawing his way back to 4-4.

Wilson, 31, then moved into a 6-5 lead but Murphy won three frames in succession and would not surrender his advantage.

Wilson recently opened up about the health issues of his five-year-old son Bailey, who first became ill in January, and said he had not practised prior to the tournament.

Bailey was initially diagnosed with a suspected brain or back tumour, but that proved to be wrong.

"It's been well-documented that it's been a difficult month for me and my family," Wilson said on ITV4.

"I've had no practice coming into this event so to achieve what I have is a complete bonus to get to the final.

"I felt I was unlucky not to be 5-3 up, I had Shaun in all sorts of trouble then he had an incredible escape. I'm a bit disappointed with that.

"I missed a tricky red to go 7-5 up too. Against someone of Shaun's class you can't afford to do that."

