Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The eight Tour Championship participants were determined by the points won in ranking tournaments in this season's events

Shaun Murphy will play Kyren Wilson in Sunday's Tour Championship final after he withstood a late fightback by four-time world champion Mark Selby in Hull.

Murphy had held a 9-6 advantage but he was forced into a deciding frame before prevailing 10-9 in a tense finale.

He made a superb pot on the final red before swiftly ending his fellow Englishman's challenge in style.

"He never knows when he's beaten," said Murphy, 40. "We have had so many great matches and tonight was another one."

When the players returned for the evening session level at 4-4, Murphy took the lead for the first time since the opening frame.

Selby responded and restored parity again at 6-6 but 2005 world champion Murphy, winner of last month's Players' Championship ranking event, looked on course for victory as he moved within one frame of the final.

Selby, who would have regained the world number one ranking from Ronnie O'Sullivan by winning the title, had to be near-perfect from there and went close to pulling off a remarkable comeback with breaks of 81, 78 and 106.

However, a break of 59 put Murphy in charge and his progress was confirmed after he angled the last remaining red into the corner to settle a thrilling contest.

Final opponent Wilson hit six centuries in an impressive display to beat Ding Junhui 10-5 on Friday.

"I can't wait to go head to head with him," Murphy said. "If he plays like he did in his previous match, we needn't bother, we'll just save everyone the mess and call it a day!"

The winner will pick up a first prize of £150,000.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.